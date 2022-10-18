YOU NEED THIS, powered by Real Food From the Ground Up, is a new line of snacks targeting all consumers who love to snack.

The brand is launching 6 SKUs, hitting shelves now, and many more in 2023, all with a suggested retail price of $3.99:

Churro Puffs – Cinnamon

Grain Free Restaurant Style Tortilla Chips: Nacho, Ranch, and Sea Salt

Veggie Straws – Ranch and Sea Salt

YOU NEED THIS is targeting millennials and Gen Z snackers who gravitate to brands that stand out: both in terms of taste/flavor, and authenticity/uniqueness. The brand is positioned to sell in many of the same retailers as Real Food From the Ground Up and eventually everywhere snackers are. It is on shelf now at Sprouts and Publix, and will launch at Fresh Thyme and Amazon in upcoming weeks, as well as more shelves in upcoming months.

YOU NEED THIS will allow the brand to expand and grow its Powered by Real Food From the Ground Up portfolio. The new line is incremental to Real Food From the Ground Up, which remains the foundation of its portfolio with cauliflower-based, better-for-you snacks.