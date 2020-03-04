One Degree Organic Foods grain-free granola

Company: One Degree Organic Foods

Website: onedegreeorganics.com

Introduced: February 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $8.99

Product Snapshot: With the launch of Grain Free Clusters available in two flavors—Maple Almond and Ginger Cacao—One Degree is offering a high-quality product for those avoiding or looking to lessen their gluten intake. Both products are gluten-free and contain superfoods such as flax seeds, chia seeds, ginger, coconut oil and walnuts, all of which can be traced directly back to the farmer who harvested them.