Wildway Wild Blueberry Grain-Free Granola

Company: Wildway

Website: www.wildwayoflife.com

Introduced: July 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $6.99

Product Snapshot: Wildway, a San Antonio-based natural food company, has launched a new seasonal grain-free granola—Wild Blueberry—now available for purchase on its website and later this summer at H-E-B’s across Texas. The limited edition flavor is part of the company’s We Rise initiative to support charitable causes that keep the wild, wild, and will have 10% of all proceeds donated.

“Wildway’s We Rise program has been around since 2017 and has raised thousands of dollars of support for organizations around the U.S. This year, we’ve amped up our dedication to the environment even more by adding checkout features that round up orders to benefit our nation’s park systems and offset carbon emissions. The Wild Blueberry launch is just another way we can help support causes that are near and dear to our hearts, while also introducing a delicious new flavor our customers will love to eat,” said Wildway co-founder Kelli Koehler.

Made with 100 percent real-food ingredients, like all products in Wildway’s portfolio, the new Wild Blueberry granola contains dates, walnuts, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, cashews, pecans, coconut, sea salt, and vanilla bean. Wild Blueberry, of course, also contains dried blueberries that are sourced from California and dehydrated to retain nutrients without added sugars, sulfites, preservatives, or additives.

“Most dried blueberries are infused with sugars to help retain the weight of the product, essentially replacing the water lost with sugar. We have not and never will pump our foods with sugars, and pride ourselves on serving our customers only the best, most nutritious ingredients. The practice of avoiding altering the blueberries alone, in essence, results in more than three times the amount of fresh blueberries per batch of granola,” added Koehler.