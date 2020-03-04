BreadsBuns & RollsFrozen Snacks/AppetizersSnack ProductsPretzelsBakery ProductsSweet GoodsNew Snack and Bakery Products

US Foods Devonshire Bombolini, stout beer hamburger bun, peanut butter chocolate cake, breaded cheese curds, and pimento cheese stuffed pretzel knot

March 4, 2020
Company: US Foods

Websitewww.usfoods.com

Introduced: March 2020

Distribution: Foodservice

Product Snapshot: US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) has announced the launch of Spring Scoop, “Raising the Bar: The Classics – Celebrated and Elevated.” The 25th edition of Scoop features products designed to help bar-and-grill operators easily get creative and innovate with their menus, with elevated, upsell-worthy versions of their traditional bar-and-grill fare.

As modern diners seek bolder flavors, new menu experiences and flexible dietary substitutions, adding new items to the menu and elevating the classics with on-trend ingredients is critical to maintaining a competitive advantage. In fact, 54 percent of diners consider new menu items important to their decision when selecting a restaurant, according to a recent US Foods survey. The majority of fast-casual and fine dining operators are meeting this challenge head-on by adding new offerings monthly,* driving increased competition with bar-and-grill operators.

“Casual dining growth, including bar-and-grill, has not kept up with the competition of fast casual or fine dining so it’s more important than ever for neighborhood bar-and-grill operators to take a fresh look at their menu,” said Stacey Kinkaid, vice president, product development and innovation, US Foods. “With Spring Scoop, we’re making it easy for bar-and-grill operators to update their menu with new twists to their tried-and-true offerings that will appeal to both loyal and new customers. We’re also supporting operators with the right tools to help front-of-house staff sell new menu items and deliver the highest-quality experience every day.”

Spring Scoop highlights include:

  • Hilltop Hearth Premium Pimento Cheese Stuffed Pretzel Knot: To create this crave-worthy appetizer, the pretzel dough is hand-twisted into a knot and filled with creamy pimento cheese, which combines cream cheese, pimento peppers and cheddar cheese. It can be served with signature dips or used as a slider bun for a sandwich.
  • Devonshire Bomboloni: Produced in Italy and par-fried, these fluffy doughnuts can be used in a variety of applications such as sweet, savory or filled. Pipe in jam or cream, and dust with powdered sugar, or split and use it as a bun for a burger, topped with Metro Deli® Uncured Bacon Jam.
  • Hilltop Hearth Premium Stout Beer Hamburger Bun: This hamburger bun is made with real stout beer, features a dark color with an artisan split and attractive sheen.
  • Devonshire Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake: This decadent dessert features a crunchy peanut butter filling between two layers of moist chocolate cake, all covered in ganache and topped with real REESE’S Peanut Butter Cups.
  • Chef’s Line Garlic Breaded Cheese Curd: Made with fresh, Wisconsin-sourced white cheddar cheese curds and lightly breaded with breadcrumbs, fresh garlic and parsley, this is the perfect appetizer, side or snack.

Learn more about 2020 Spring Scoop here.

