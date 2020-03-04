US Foods Devonshire Bombolini, stout beer hamburger bun, peanut butter chocolate cake, breaded cheese curds, and pimento cheese stuffed pretzel knot

Company: US Foods

Website: www.usfoods.com

Introduced: March 2020

Distribution: Foodservice

Product Snapshot: US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) has announced the launch of Spring Scoop, “Raising the Bar: The Classics – Celebrated and Elevated.” The 25th edition of Scoop features products designed to help bar-and-grill operators easily get creative and innovate with their menus, with elevated, upsell-worthy versions of their traditional bar-and-grill fare.

As modern diners seek bolder flavors, new menu experiences and flexible dietary substitutions, adding new items to the menu and elevating the classics with on-trend ingredients is critical to maintaining a competitive advantage. In fact, 54 percent of diners consider new menu items important to their decision when selecting a restaurant, according to a recent US Foods survey. The majority of fast-casual and fine dining operators are meeting this challenge head-on by adding new offerings monthly,* driving increased competition with bar-and-grill operators.

“Casual dining growth, including bar-and-grill, has not kept up with the competition of fast casual or fine dining so it’s more important than ever for neighborhood bar-and-grill operators to take a fresh look at their menu,” said Stacey Kinkaid, vice president, product development and innovation, US Foods. “With Spring Scoop, we’re making it easy for bar-and-grill operators to update their menu with new twists to their tried-and-true offerings that will appeal to both loyal and new customers. We’re also supporting operators with the right tools to help front-of-house staff sell new menu items and deliver the highest-quality experience every day.”

Spring Scoop highlights include:

Hilltop Hearth Premium Pimento Cheese Stuffed Pretzel Knot: To create this crave-worthy appetizer, the pretzel dough is hand-twisted into a knot and filled with creamy pimento cheese, which combines cream cheese, pimento peppers and cheddar cheese. It can be served with signature dips or used as a slider bun for a sandwich.

Devonshire Bomboloni: Produced in Italy and par-fried, these fluffy doughnuts can be used in a variety of applications such as sweet, savory or filled. Pipe in jam or cream, and dust with powdered sugar, or split and use it as a bun for a burger, topped with Metro Deli® Uncured Bacon Jam.

Hilltop Hearth Premium Stout Beer Hamburger Bun: This hamburger bun is made with real stout beer, features a dark color with an artisan split and attractive sheen.

Devonshire Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake: This decadent dessert features a crunchy peanut butter filling between two layers of moist chocolate cake, all covered in ganache and topped with real REESE’S Peanut Butter Cups.

Chef’s Line Garlic Breaded Cheese Curd: Made with fresh, Wisconsin-sourced white cheddar cheese curds and lightly breaded with breadcrumbs, fresh garlic and parsley, this is the perfect appetizer, side or snack.

Learn more about 2020 Spring Scoop here.