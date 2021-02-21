Company: Hormel Foods

Website: hormelfoods.com

Introduced: February 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $6.99-$7.99

Product Snapshot: One of the newest products to come from global branded food company Hormel Foods (NYSE: HRL) is the Hormel pretzel bites and cheese tray, an addition to the Hormel Gatherings line that capitalizes on the growing snack trend, an increase in home-based working and schooling, and the move to smaller get-togethers in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. This innovation is the first of its kind for pretzels and complementing cheese cup to be sold in the refrigerated section of the deli.

"The Hormel pretzel bites and cheese tray comes at a perfect time," said Emily Klotz, brand manager. "Pretzels are one of the up and coming snack trends we see in the marketplace. Soft pretzel bites are increasing on restaurant menus across the United States and we are excited to bring this restaurant trends into our consumers' homes."

The Hormel pretzel bites and cheese tray comes with 4 ounces of soft pretzel bites, 4 ounces of cheddar cheese sauce and a packet of sea salt. Ideal for up to four people, it can go from the refrigerator to the microwave to the table in just a few minutes.

Hormel pretzel bites and cheese trays are perfect for an anytime snack and make the trend of in-home movie nights, game nights and virtual meetings a little more special.

"Consumers have told us they appreciate more than ever having something on hand that's delicious, easy to make and appeals to the whole family," Klotz said.

The Hormel pretzel bites and cheese tray retails for $6.99-$7.99 and is available in the deli department at select retailers beginning this month. For more information, visit www.hormel.com.