Key Technology promotes Jasper Schoemaker to sales manager for EMEIA

Key Technology, a member of the Duravant family of operating companies, has announced the promotion of Jasper Schoemaker to sales manager for the EMEIA Region. Schoemaker is responsible for leading the team that brings Key’s digital sorters, conveying solutions and other process automation systems to food processors in Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa (EMEIA).

“Throughout his career at Key, Jasper has demonstrated a commitment to excellence. He’s forged strong relationships with customers and collaborated closely with Key teams to develop the best solutions for each application. He knows our technology and understands the EMEIA market,” said Daniel Leighty, global vice president of sales at Key. “We’re confident Jasper will excel in his new leadership position and help drive our continued success in this very important region.

Schoemaker has been with Key for 21 years, holding various positions with increasing responsibilities. He started in Parts Sales and quickly advanced to Sales Engineering, where he helped custom-engineer Key’s processing equipment. Immediately prior to today’s promotion, he was area sales manager for Belgium and a Major Account Manager for select global customers.

“Over the years, Key has given me many opportunities to grow and provided the support I’ve needed to succeed at every step. Now, I’m excited to lead Key’s talented sales organization in the EMEIA region and help create superior customer experiences,” said Schoemaker. “Food processors of all types rely on our world-class VERYX digital sorters and Iso-Flo vibratory conveyors to improve product quality, increase yield and reduce operating costs. Since acquiring Herbert Solutions earlier this year, we’ve added high-performance sorters and other processing systems for root crops to our family of solutions to deliver even more value.”