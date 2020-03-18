Key Technology promotes Quentin Kemph as area sales manager for the South Central United States

Key Technology, a member of the Duravant family of operating companies, has announced the promotion of Quentin Kemph as area sales manager for the South Central United States. Kemph is responsible for bringing Key’s high performance digital sorting, conveying and other automation systems to customers that process fruits, vegetables, potatoes, nuts, snack foods, poultry and more.

“During his lengthy tenure at Key, Quentin has amassed a great deal of technical and application knowledge, which puts him in a wonderful position to deliver enormous value to food processors. Partnering with customers to understand their goals and their challenges, he helps design the solutions that best satisfy each unique application,” said Ray Kramer, senior director of North American Sales at Key. “We’re thrilled to have Quentin expand his role and build our momentum in the South Central U.S.

Kemph has been with Key for more than 30 years, holding a variety of positions of increasing responsibility. Most recently, he was sales and applications technical support specialist where he worked closely with customers and Key teams to customize equipment that improves product quality, increases yield and reduces operating costs. Previously, he was senior applications specialist and prior to that, service technician and precision welder/supervisor. Innovative problem solving has led Kemph to develop five patents at Key.

“As a well-respected market leader, Key is known for world-class technology, quality engineering and exceptional after-sales support. I’m excited to get out in the field and meet food processors at their facilities to explore how our VERYX digital sorters and Iso-Flo vibratory conveyors can improve their operations,” said Kemph. “As I pivot my career to become more directly involved with customers, I’ll continue to be available to our applications and technical support teams, as needed.

Prior to Kemph’s appointment, Jeff Nielsen was responsible for Key sales in both the Southeast and South Central United States. To better serve this large 12-state area, Nielsen will now focus on the Southeast territory as Kemph takes on the South Central region.