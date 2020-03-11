SkinnyPop Chips, and Twist of Lime popcorn

Company: Amplify Snack Brands

Website: www.skinnypop.com

Introduced: March 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.99-$3.99

Product Snapshot: Transform your taste buds with Amplify’s crispy, crunchy, perfectly popped SkinnyPop Chips! This snack—made with 100 percent popcorn—introduces a new way to enjoy the SkinnyPop Popcorn consumers love. A snack without tradeoffs, SkinnyPop Chips are both tasty and healthy and are made with 100 percent whole grains and no artificial ingredients. These chips come in three delicious flavors: Sea Salt, BBQ, and Cheddar & Sour Cream and are also non-GMO project verified, gluten free, tree nut free, dairy free, vegan, and kosher.

“With 90 percent of consumers snacking multiple times per day, chips are often seen as ‘off-limits’ for those trying to snack healthier,” said Mark Chu, SkinnyPop brand manager. “This insight is why we believe SkinnyPop Chips will be a product people will love—it offers the delicious taste of chips paired with the better-for-you credentials of SkinnyPop.”

Amplify also recently introduced a new flavor to their SkinnyPop Popcorn lineup—Twist of Lime. Lime is the third fastest growing flavor in Salty Snacks but has been underdeveloped in popcorn. Amplify saw this flavor’s popularity as an opportunity to grow their snacking profile and introduced a refreshing twist of lime. Their innovation paid off, with 62 percent of SkinnyPop consumers saying that Twist of Lime will be an incremental purchase.

“At Amplify, we’re all about snacking innovation,” said Chu. “So, when we saw lime’s growth as a popular flavor with consumers of Salty Snacks, we knew we had the opportunity to create something our fans would love. We’re constantly looking to develop new flavors to make snacking even more exciting!”

Twist of Lime popcorn retails for $2.99 (4.4-oz. bag) and $3.99 (6.7-oz. bag).