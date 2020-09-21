Company: Amplify Snack Brands

Website: www.skinnypop.com

Introduced: October 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $5.29 (17-oz. bag)

Product Snapshot: Join SkinnyPop Popcorn in celebrating their 10th birthday with a light & sweet birthday cake-flavored kettle popcorn that’s available for a limited time at Sam’s Club in a party-sized bag! This exclusive new flavor features everything you know and love about SkinnyPop—the fewest, simplest, and cleanest ingredients—to bring you the best tasting popcorn now in a combination of sweet & crunchy classic indulgent flavors of kettle popcorn and an all-time favorite dessert: birthday cake.

SkinnyPop Birthday Cake Popcorn was created in collaboration between SkinnyPop and Sam’s Club to celebrate SkinnyPop’s 10th birthday. This limited-time flavor is available exclusively at Sam’s Club starting in October 2020. Visit SamsClub.com to order online and find a store near you.