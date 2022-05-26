Company: Amplify Snack Brands

Website: www.skinnypop.com

Introduced: June 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $5.98

Product Snapshot: SkinnyPop Popcorn Cheddar Jalapeño is a light, tangy, crunchy popcorn snack that allows you to eat the whole bag without the baggage.

SkinnyPop's limited-edition flavor is made with real organic cheddar cheese and just the right pop of jalapeño. As with all SkinnyPop flavors, the popcorn is non-GMO, gluten-free, kosher, preservative-free, peanut- & tree nut-free, and made without artificial ingredients.

This flavor is available for a limited time starting June 1 in 14-oz. bags (14 servings per bag at three cups per serving), exclusively at Sam’s Club retail locations and on samsclub.com. The suggested retail price is $5.98.



