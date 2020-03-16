Toshiba rugged portable printer

Company: Toshiba America Business Solutions

Website: business.toshiba.com

Equipment Snapshot: Toshiba America Business Solutions will unveil its new rugged, lightweight and portable barcode printer at MODEX 2020 , March 9-12, booth 7324, at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. Toshiba’s high-speed (up to six inches per second) FP2 printer delivers best-in-class performance producing two-inch receipts, tickets and labels for supply chain, logistics, material handling and retail applications.

A series of intuitive and ease-of-maintenance features differentiate Toshiba’s newly launched printer. The FP2’s color LCD enables clear visibility of battery levels, printer status and Bluetooth /Wi-Fi connections. One-step, drop-in media loading optimizes productivity and efficiency while the printer’s alerts simplify maintenance and enhance performance.

Toshiba’s latest durable, compact and lightweight (less than two pounds) printer operates in extreme environments with ease. It touts IP54 dust and splash-proof ratings, along with a proven drop-resistance of two meters or six and a half feet.

The FP2 ensures highly reliable use with a portable design that enables printing to occur directly within the flow of operations for maximum efficiency. For example, the printer produces shipping and markdown labels on-demand at the point of application to conserve time retrieving labels from a central area. Extreme-accuracy printing drives further cost and time savings by ensuring readability and eliminating the need to reprint or reship.

“We’re excited to introduce and showcase our new thermal barcode printer for the nation’s premier supply chain, logistics, material handling professionals,” said Toshiba America Business Solutions Chief Marketing Executive Bill Melo. “Toshiba’s FP2 offers the premium performance and reliability expected of desktop barcode printers, in a portable form factor. The system’s rugged durability, intuitiveness and ease-of-maintenance result in a compelling return-on-investment for organizations producing labels, tickets and receipts.”

The FP2 printer (available in Bluetooth and dual Bluetooth/Wi-Fi) starts at $995 and is ready for purchase through authorized Toshiba resellers. For more information about Toshiba products and to locate an authorized Toshiba reseller near you, please visit www.business.toshiba.com.