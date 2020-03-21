Lehi Valley Trading Company launches three grain-free granola varieties

Company: Lehi Valley Trading Company

Website: www.lehivalley.com

Introduced: March 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $6.99

Product Snapshot: Lehi Valley Trading Company is introducing its Grain Free Granola, a line of three grain-free granola cluster varieties that are great by the bowlful, by the handful and as a topping or even as a dessert.

Consumers are continually looking for ways to improve or maintain their health—especially when it comes to food. One common trend is to remove highly-processed and refined foods—the largest source of which come from grains. Grain-free foods provide a more whole food alternative to daily menu items like granola.

According to the 2019 State of the Natural Industry from SPINS, grain-free products increased 76 percent to $271.5 million, with products featuring explicit grain-free labeling growing by 159 percent to $28.5 million and grain-free snacks growing 258 percent to $29.7 million.

While many innovative product ideas come from Lehi Valley employees, some come from the Freeman family, the company’s owners. After trying a few different brands of grain-free granola available at their local retailers and not finding one they loved, they decided to try their hand at making their own. After a few trial batches and additional tweaks, Original Grain Free Granola was born.

The Freeman family ate it daily—for breakfast, as a snack and as a summer dessert with fresh fruit and whipped cream. They decided to expand flavor options, creating Cranberry Grain Free Granola and Chocolate Coconut Grain Free Granola. The family brought samples to the company's new item team to test and discovered it was just as popular with the rest of Lehi Valley’s staff as with the Freeman family.

Lehi Valley makes three varieties of nut-based granola clusters with almonds, walnuts, pecans, cashews, sunflower kernels and flax seeds sweetened with honey and maple syrup. They are all grain free, gluten free and free from 100+ ingredients, including no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. The Original flavor is also Paleo friendly.

This line is available for private label in bags, tubs, car cups and bulk. The products are competitively priced for 6-7oz. bag program at $6.99 MSRP.