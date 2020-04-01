Rowdy Bars variety pack

Company: Rowdy Prebiotic Foods

Website: www.rowdyprebiotics.com

Introduced: March 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $19.99

Product Snapshot: The ultimate introduction to the Rowdy Bar, their new 8 Bar Variety Pack is exactly what you need to find your favorite flavors. Each pack includes two bars of each flavor in their line. If you're looking for a chocolatey delight try their Chocolate Coconut Cashew or Peanutty Dark Chocolate bars. For more of a fruity taste, snack on their Sunflower Butter N' Berries or Blueberry Almond Tart bar. Each of the prebiotic bars have 10 or less whole food ingredients and are loaded with fiber, protein, and healthy fats. To purchase or for more information visit https://rowdybars.com.