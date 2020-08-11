Company: Rowdy Prebiotic Foods

Website: www.rowdyprebiotics.com

Introduced: August 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $13.99, $24.99

Product Snapshot: Rowdy Bars, known for their prebiotic and Yacon Root-powered line of nutrition bars, is proud to debut the extension of their product line with a keto-friendly solution: the Keto Chocolaty Cookie Dough Rowdy Bar. Packed with the same clean, nutrient- dense ingredients, consumers following the ketogenic diet regimen can enjoy the same Rowdy Bar flavor, minus the carbohydrates.

“We are so excited to bring our consumers a keto-friendly, superfood and prebiotic-packed nutrition bar,” said Kellie Lee, founder of Rowdy Bars. “By expanding our product line and listening to our consumers, we are providing the same nutritious and easily digestible Rowdy Bar, with the added benefits of fitting into the keto lifestyle.”

As the first nutrition bar to combine collagen protein and Yacon Root, a prebiotic, low-glycemic sweetening agent, the Keto Rowdy Bar supplies clean nutrition to your digestive system using both prebiotics and high-quality protein sources to pack a double punch in every bite. By combining the nutrition and digestive benefits of both Bovine Collagen Protein and Yacon Root, with other superfood ingredients, the Keto Rowdy Bar aids in maintaining the health and structure of skin, bones, ligaments and muscles, aids in workout recovery, improves tissue healing, regulated blood sugar, blood pressure and aids in weight maintenance.

Produced using wholesome and clean ingredients, the Keto Chocolaty Cookie Dough Rowdy Bar provides 14-grams of protein, 10-grams of fiber, and 5-grams net carbs per bar. The Keto Rowdy Bar recipe is soy-free and does not include any added sugars, sugar alcohols, or erythritol. Key ingredients to the Rowdy Bar brand and included in the Keto Rowdy Bar include: almond butter, egg white protein, whey protein concentrate, organic Yacon syrup, grass-fed bovine collagen, coconut oil, monk fruit extract and sea salt.

The Keto Chocolaty Cookie Dough Rowdy Bar is available in six bar or twelve bar orders, and retail for $13.99 and $24.99. Wholesale information is available at www.RowdyBars.com.