SNAXPO rescheduled for March 28-30, 2021, in Charlotte, NC

This week, SNAC International, the leading international trade association for the snack industry, announced the rescheduling of its biennial main event, SNAXPO, to March 28-30, 2021. Previously scheduled for March 22-24, 2020, SNAXPO will remain in Charlotte, NC. The launch of the new “SNX” Education and Collaboration Forum, previously scheduled for March 2021, will be delayed to March 2022, taking place in Phoenix, AZ.

“Over the last month, SNAC International was faced with the difficult decisions of having to cancel and reschedule its signature event due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Elizabeth Avery, president & CEO, SNAC International. “By rescheduling SNAXPO’s full equipment showcase to 2021, we’re affording our supplier members the opportunity to demo their latest innovations to snack manufacturers from around the globe, without having to wait until 2022.”

SNAC will offer the opportunity to sponsors and exhibitors to rollover their SNAXPO 2020 investment to SNAXPO 2021, or to provide a full refund. SNAC will also continue the process of providing full refunds to all attendees who registered for SNAXPO 2020 prior to its cancelation in early March. Contact snaxpoquestions@snacintl.org for questions regarding refunds and booth and sponsorship fees.

“We recognize the gravity of having to cancel SNAXPO. We know that SNAXPO is as critical an event to our supplier members as it is to snack producers and SNAC International,” said Fritz Kohmann, immediate past chairman of the SNAC Board of Directors, and CFO, Shearer’s Foods. “The association is in a position of strength to navigate through it. Our members’ best interest is our number one priority. We believe in the long run that doing the right things by our members today, in this unprecedented time, will ultimately strengthen our association—and its relationships with all members.”

SNAXPO is the most comprehensive convention devoted exclusively to the international snack industry, featuring a two-day expo-style exhibit floor full of equipment, packaging, ingredients, seasonings, private label manufacturing and all other products and services related to producing and marketing traditional and innovative snacks. SNX, the new forum, will be the snack industry’s premiere education and collaboration event, including dedicated Supplier Suites for one-on-one business meetings, as well as increased educational content and creative showcase opportunities in the Education Arena and Experience Zones (read more about SNX here).

“By pushing each of our main events—SNAXPO and SNX—back one year due to the global pandemic, we remain on course to execute the biennial rotation of our two distinct, but integrated main events, bringing enhanced educational and networking value to all of our members in unique ways,” concluded Ms. Avery.