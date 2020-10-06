SNAC International today announced SNAXPO, the most valued trade show and convention devoted exclusively to the international snacking industry, will be held August 22-24, 2021 in Charlotte. This new date supersedes the March 28-30 dates announced earlier this year.

“We are pleased to announce the return of SNAXPO,” said Elizabeth Avery, president and CEO of SNAC International. “Industry executives consistently tell us this is one of the most important events on their calendar, and it was sorely missed this year. So, we have developed a plan to bring the snack industry together, safely, in-person to help its companies and its leaders develop the products, marketing strategies and supply chain solutions that help them win with consumers.”



SNAXPO is the most comprehensive convention devoted exclusively to the international snack industry, featuring a two-day expo-style exhibit floor full of equipment, packaging, ingredients, seasonings, private label manufacturing and all other products and services related to producing and marketing traditional and innovative snacks. The event also offers networking opportunities that help attendees meet their professional and personal goals. SNAC and its members agreed that the unique nature of this expo made the option of holding the event in-person, later in the year, the best possible solution.

Because attendee safety is SNAC International’s top priority, the plan to hold SNAXPO 2021 was developed in close consultation with local and state public health officials, and the event will comply with all relevant public health requirements in place during the event.

“We are optimistic that the public health landscape will look very different in August versus March of 2021. Accordingly, our plan is to deliver a safe, meaningful and valuable SNAXPO event. As our planning continues, we will be vigilant in monitoring the public health situation and adjust accordingly to deliver on that promise,” concluded Ms. Avery.