MadeGood Soft Baked Mini Cookies, with no nut butter

MadeGood soft baked mini cookies
April 14, 2020
Company: MadeGood

Websitewww.madegoodfoods.com

Introduced: April 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.99-$4.99

Product Snapshot: MadeGood recently introduced new soft baked cookie flavors.

The cookies include a full serving of veggies, are certified organic, gluten-free, vegan, non-GMO and kosher parve. All MadeGood products are produced in a dedicated nut-free facility and are vegan, non-GMO and free of the top eight allergens: peanut, tree nuts, gluten, dairy, egg, soy, sesame and shellfish. New flavors include: Red Velvet, No Nut Butter and Snickerdoodle.

