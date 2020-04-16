Tim Hortons U.S. partners with Uber Eats for first-ever delivery option

Today, Tim Hortons U.S. announced that its signature coffee, Iced Capp beverages, baked goods, and more can now be delivered right to your doorstep through Uber Eats for the first time. To make things sweeter, guests can also receive a free 10-pack of Timbits with each order of $5 or more for a limited time only.

With the tap of a button, guests can now place a food and beverage order of their Tim Hortons favorites on the Uber Eats app. Whether it’s a breakfast sandwich or an afternoon Iced Capp, it has never been easier to get Tim Hortons delivered. Simply download and open the free Uber Eats app from the Apple App Store or Google Play, choose the closest participating Tim Hortons restaurant from the list of retailers, and select your items from the Tim Hortons menu. After placing the order, Uber Eats will calculate the delivery time and send updates on your order so you can sit back and relax.

Starting tomorrow, April 17, through April 30, receive a free 10-pack of Timbits with each Tim Hortons delivery order of $5 or more. Contact your nearest Tim Hortons for more information or visit timhortons.com.