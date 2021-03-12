Company: Tim Hortons

Website: www.timhortons.com

Introduced: March 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price:

Product Snapshot: It’s time for freshly cracked eggs at Tim Hortons. The breakfast sandwiches that guests love just got even better with the launch of freshly cracked eggs in restaurants across the U.S. Tim Hortons is celebrating the launch by offering Tims Rewards members the chance to receive a free breakfast sandwich to help adapt to Daylight Savings, March 14-21, 2021, from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Tim Hortons is committed to delivering quality food across the board and that's exemplified by the move to freshly cracked eggs. The breakfast menu has seen other important changes recently including, new bacon, improved English muffins, and buttery biscuits for breakfast sandwiches.

To celebrate the launch of freshly cracked eggs in the U.S., starting on Daylight Savings, when we move our clocks ahead making it darker in the wee hours of the morning, Tim Hortons wants you to enjoy their new freshly cracked eggs at the crack of dawn—on them. Tims Rewards members that place an order on the Tim Hortons app or online between the hours of 5 a.m. to 7 a.m., will receive a free* English muffin or biscuit breakfast sandwich.

“We are so excited for guests across the country to experience their favorite menu items with freshly cracked eggs,” said Yosef Hojchman, head of marketing for Tim Hortons U.S. “This launch is part of Tim Hortons’ commitment to deliver quality food and beverage items to our valued guests.”

Guests can order breakfast items such as sandwiches, wraps, biscuits and bagels served with new freshly cracked eggs in participating restaurants and through the Tim Hortons app for pickup or delivery.