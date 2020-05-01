Made In Nature donates $80,000 of their snacks to Feed the Children and Fresno Rescue Mission

Made In Nature, the creator of Dried Fruit, Figgy Pops, and other organic Supersnacks, has donated $80,000 worth of their snacks to two charities addressing food insecurity: Feed The Children and Fresno Rescue Mission. Made In Nature’s production facilities are located in Fresno and Selma, California, a state hit particularly hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

At a time when many food companies are struggling to keep up with consumer demand, Made In Nature’s Fresno-based production team is working tirelessly in order to fulfill orders for stores and on-line consumers.

“We really appreciate the hard work and sacrifices our production team has been making during this time. While many employees across the country have been asked to work from home, that simply isn’t possible for food manufacturing teams,” explained Susan Thanavaro, Made In Nature director of marketing. “We wanted to show our gratitude for these team members in several ways and one way is to nourish people directly impacted in their community.”

The company, who is currently hiring for open positions in their Fresno-area manufacturing facilities, has taken additional measures to ensure their employees stay healthy while on the job including physical distancing, limiting numbers of employees in various areas, mandatory masks, increased sanitary support and as always gloves and hair nets. They have also increased wages for operations employees during this time.

For plant employees with children, the company has taken some additional steps to provide support including purchasing Chrome books for children who needed them in order to complete online schoolwork. The company is also helping with childcare and internet expenses as needed. And, they are providing grocery store gift cards for employee families.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 90 percent of Americans don’t get the minimum daily-recommended servings of fruits and vegetables. Yet, eating a diet rich in fruits and vegetables can help boost the immune system and reduce the risk of many leading causes of illness and death, including heart disease, type 2 diabetes, some cancers, and obesity. Made In Nature snacks are made from real whole fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds and spices. Their snacks are all USDA Certified Organic, plant-based and made without GMO ingredients, artificial colorings, flavorings and preservatives. Convenient and nutritious, their snacks will satisfy the fiercest cravings without sabotaging a healthy lifestyle.