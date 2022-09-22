Kellogg Company and Albertsons Companies, one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States, have teamed up for the third year to tackle the ongoing issue of childhood hunger in the communities they serve.

As part of Kellogg's Better Days Promise environmental, social, and governance (ESG) strategy, the company has donated $100,000 to the effort. Long-time partner, No Kid Hungry, will receive $50,000, which can help provide 500,000 meals through donations that help support programs that provide meals to kids. Another $25,000 will be donated to Albertsons Companies Foundation's Nourishing Neighbors in the three communities where the retailer is able to drive the greatest awareness of food insecurity in store. The remaining $25,000 will be donated to new Albertsons Cos. Foundation's new E.A.T. program supporting food security among children.

"At Albertsons Cos., we believe every child deserves a healthy breakfast every day," said Christy Duncan Anderson, president and executive director, Albertsons Cos. Foundation. "We're proud to be one of the largest contributors to food banks and hunger-relief programs in the neighborhoods we serve, and we're able to do this because of the generosity of customers and partners like Kellogg Company."

"With 9 million children in America not knowing where their next meal will come from, the need to help feed and fulfill continues," said Michael Ross, customer team lead, Kellogg Company. "Kellogg's Better Days(TM) Promise is committed to feeding people in need, and we're proud to partner with Albertsons Cos. for the third year to support children in our communities."

During the month of September, Albertsons Cos. shoppers can donate during checkout to support Nourishing Neighbors. Consumers can also visit NoKidHungry.org to learn more and support the campaign's critical mission.

Kellogg’s is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.