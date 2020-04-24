Kellogg global COVID-19 hunger relief donation now exceeds $10 million

As the number of people impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to grow worldwide, the economic fallout of the pandemic threatens to create a new era of poverty. New research from the United Nations University[1] predicts that the number of people facing food insecurity could more than double in the coming months, putting more than half a billion people at risk globally.

To ensure families and children continue to have access to food during this challenging time, Kellogg Company and its charitable funds have now donated more than $10 million in food and funds to global COVID-19 hunger relief efforts.

Through its global Kellogg’s Better Days purpose platform, these donations are aiding the following organizations around the world: The Global FoodBanking Network, supporting food banks across Asia, Europe and Latin America; European Food Banks Federation, supporting food banks across Europe; Feeding America, supporting 200 food bank locations across the United States and Food Banks Canada, supporting 500 food banks across Canada.

We’re continuing to assess needs and determining where we can best support hunger relief efforts across the globe.

