Kellogg Company and Albertsons Companies, one of the largest food and drug retailers in the U.S., have joined forces for the third consecutive year to tackle the ongoing issue of hunger in the communities they serve.

Kellogg has donated $75,000 to Albertsons Companies Foundation's Nourishing Neighbors Initiative, a charitable program of the Albertsons Companies Foundation benefiting the hunger-relief efforts of food banks, pantries, and hunger-relief charities in communities served by the Albertsons Cos. family of stores. The donation is part of Albertsons Cos. Foundation's "Feed the Love" in-store promotional campaign during the month of February and will enable these charities to provide approximately 300,000 meals to those in need.

"Kellogg's customers are some of our strongest allies in our efforts to create better days for those facing hunger. We are proud to partner with Albertsons for the third consecutive year, creating a difference for families by providing approximately 300,000 meals," says Michael Ross, customer team lead, Kellogg Company. "We aspire for a world with zero hunger and that can only happen when we work together."

Food insecurity exists in every county in the U.S., affecting more than 34 million people, including 9 million children. In 2021, 53 million Americans utilized food banks.

"Albertsons Cos. and Kellogg share the belief that everyone, especially children, should have access to nutritious food every day," says Christy Duncan Anderson, president and executive director, Albertsons Cos. Foundation. "We're proud to be one of the largest contributors to food banks and hunger-relief programs in the neighborhoods we serve, and we're able to do this because of our generous customers like Kellogg Company."

Kellogg's donation is part of its Better Days Promise environmental, social, and governance (ESG) strategy, which aims to create better days for 3 billion people by 2030. Since 2015, Kellogg has fed more than 219 million people facing hunger and reached more than 4.3 million children through feeding programs.