PSSI's response to COVID-19 and the impact on the food processing industry

PSSI, a food safety company, is sharing their industry expertise in response to COVID-19 through essential sanitation and decontamination services.

COVID-19 has created unprecedented challenges for all industries, including food processing and production businesses. Like all crises, planning for every scenario is critical. PSSI CEO Dan Taft shares his thoughts on customers' most pressing concerns and how the food processing industry has been impacted through a Q&A available on PSSI’s website.

“I think it is important to plan ahead and work in partnership with sanitation services to protect any scenarios that could play out,” says Dan Taft, President and CEO. “We know the situation is constantly changing, so we have to be ready to adapt and change with it.”

Partnering with their chemical company, PSSI Chemical Innovations, PSSI is able to provide their customers with the right chemicals and resources to combat COVID-19.

“Our team members’ health and safety are always our top priority,” says Taft. “To that end, we have implemented extra health and safety measures across our business.”

PSSI has implemented new processes at all their partner plants to protect their customer facilities and team members. An outlined guide on their proactive and preventive measures can be found in a fact sheet format on their website at pssi.com.