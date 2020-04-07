American Society of Baking partners with Meals on Wheels America to support the COVID-19 response fund during pandemic

American Society of Baking is spearheading a fundraising effort with ASB members to help fight hunger and food insecurity for older adults. As the number of homebound seniors who face hunger issues increases during the COVID-19 Crisis, ASB members are teaming up with Meals on Wheels America to help make a difference.

Kent Van Amburg, executive director of American Society of Baking shared details: “Many homebound seniors do not know from where their next meal will come. We knew we had to help meet the increased demand for food delivery services by Meals on Wheels America.

American Society of Baking will donate matching funds for the first $20,000 raised by ASB members. The goal is to raise $40,000 to help Meals on Wheels America. All funds will be used to replenish food and supplies, subsidize additional transportation and personnel costs, enable tech-based efforts to check in on isolated seniors, facilitate supply chain logistics with national vendors to help the hardest-hit communities and support timely distribution of science based information needed to ensure safe care for all.

Van Amburg explained, “ASB Members are some of the most generous and caring people in the world. We care deeply about feeding hungry people. Supporting Meals on Wheels America is one way we can make an important impact during the crisis. Meals on Wheels programs are uniquely positioned to deliver meals safely and to respond to the increasing demand for services.”

“Ensuring the health and safety of our nation’s seniors remains our top priority,” said Ellie Hollander, president and CEO, Meals on Wheels America. “It will take all of us doing our part to ensure no senior is forgotten during this unprecedented time, and I commend everyone who has stepped up thus far.”

TO DONATE:

www.mealsonwheelsamerica.org/take-action/donate/corporate-giving/american-society-of-baking

DETAILS:

www.asbe.org/asbmeals