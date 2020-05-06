CookiesBakery ProductsNew Snack and Bakery Products

Limited-edition Tiramisu OREO cookies

May 6, 2020
Company: Mondelēz International

Websitewww.oreo.com

Introduced: April 2020

Distribution: National

Product Snapshot: OREO recently released a limited-edition tiramisu flavor.

The cookie features the classic OREO crunchy chocolate sandwich cookies with tiramisu-flavored creme in the middle. They will be available for a limited time only, while supplies last, wherever OREO cookies are sold.

