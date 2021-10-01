Company: Crumbl Cookies

Website: https://crumblcookies.com/

Introduced: September 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.68-$17.80

Product Snapshot: Mondelēz International has teamed up with Crumbl Cookies, the nation’s fastest-growing gourmet cookie delivery and takeout company, to launch a new Golden OREO cookie. A brand-new menu item, the warm classic Crumbl cookie is stuffed with white chocolate chips and pieces of Golden OREO and topped with vanilla cream cheese frosting, Golden OREO crumbs, and a mini Golden OREO cookie. Like all Crumbl LTOs, this special flavor will be available for one week only, ending October 2, 2021.

“We’re super excited about this new collaboration with Crumbl,” said Susan Roney, Mondelēz International, key account manager for foodservice. “The Golden OREO has always been one of our most popular cookies, so we’re looking forward to introducing this new flavor concept to fans of Golden OREO and Crumbl. I personally can’t wait to taste it.”

According to the Crumbl team, cookies featuring Mondelēz brands, like SOUR PATCH KIDS and OREO, have been their most successful collaborations. In fact, one of their most requested cookies has been the Chocolate featuring OREO, which also happened to be the first OREO cookie collaboration at Crumbl, and was their first cookie to outsell the classic chocolate chip.

Pricing is as follows: $3.68 for one cookie, $11.98 for a 4-pack, and $17.80 for a 6-pack.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Mondelēz International once again to feature a new OREO concept. With the Golden OREO, we wanted to take the successful flavor profile of our most popular LTO and flip it on its head,” said Chelsea Currier, Crumbl, VP of research & development. “This week is extra special for us as we will be celebrating four years since Crumbl launched our first store in Logan, Utah. We’ve put a lot of thought into the cookies we’re introducing this week, all of which feature our favorite iconic and nostalgic flavors.”

Crumbl has expanded to over 264 bakeries in 36 states nationwide, making it the fastest-growing cookie company in the nation. While Crumbl’s award-winning milk chocolate chip cookie and chilled pink sugar cookie are permanent menu items, the cult-favorite cookie company has become famous for its weekly rotating menu of four special flavor concepts. The brand focuses on developing unique cookie concepts inspired by popular flavors, foods, and desserts of all kinds.

In the past, Crumbl has featured a variety of Mondelēz brands including OREO, SOUR PATCH KIDS, and Teddy Grahams, and is slated to introduce other popular Mondelēz International brands in future cookie concepts. To learn more about Mondelēz International, visit www.mondelezinternationalfoodservice.com. To learn more about Crumbl and upcoming collaborations, visit crumblcookies.com and be sure to follow @crumblcookies, #crumblcookies, and #tasteweekly.



