Milano Cookies launches pairings guide for Mother's Day Virtual Happier Hour
This Mother’s Day in recognition of the moms who have been doing it all during this time, Milano will be encouraging women across the country to save a moment for themselves by launching a tastings guide for a virtual Milano “Happier Hour” with friends and family. The guide provides expert pairing ideas and tips for how to match various Milano flavors with your favorite boozy—or non-boozy—beverages from sommelier and Milano connoisseur, Maureen Petrosky.
Milano is sharing one pairing idea each day of the week leading up to Mother’s Day across Milano social channels (@milanocookies), so fans can follow along, get in on the fun and show us how they are pairing their Milano cookies using the hashtag #SaveSomething4U.
I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.