EXAIR No Drip Spray Nozzles sanitize, clean and cool while conserving liquid

Company: EXAIR

Website: www.exair.com

Equipment Snapshot: EXAIR’s new 1/2 NPT No Drip External Mix Air Atomizing Spray Nozzles work in the same way our standard atomizing nozzles do, but have the added benefit of positively stopping liquid flow when compressed air is shut off. External Mix Air Atomizing Spray Nozzles have the highest flow rates and allow the air and liquid flow to be adjusted independently. They can be used on liquids above 300 centipoise. The patented No Drip design requires no additional airline to control the No Drip feature.

Like any of EXAIR’s spray nozzles, these are ideal for sanitization, decontamination, cooling, cleaning, dust mitigation, coating or humidification. When spraying any type of liquid, post-spray drips can cause big problems. Unwanted drips can ruin product function on sealing or mating surfaces and ruin painted or coated finishes. Also, excess liquid flow wastes resources such as expensive coatings, chemicals or water. When the compressed air supply is shut off, the no drip nozzle positively seals off the flow of liquid eliminating the possibility of drips.

EXAIR's 1/2 NPT No Drip External Mix Atomizing Nozzles are available in a narrow angle flat fan pattern. They are for pressure fed applications with independent air and liquid control.

The No Drip and standard Atomizing Nozzles are fully adjustable to minimize air and liquid consumption and have interchangeable liquid and air caps. Flow ranges from 141 Gph to 303 Gph (534 Lph to 1147 Lph). They are also available in 1/8 NPT and 1/4 NPT, and are CE compliant and conflict mineral free. Prices start at $972. https://exair.co/1-2ndext