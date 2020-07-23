Company: EXAIR

Website: www.exair.com

Equipment Snapshot: EXAIR’s new 1/4 NPT FullStream liquid atomizing spray nozzle provides a full cone spray pattern for pressurized liquids. They are applied to solve cooling, cleaning, washing, rinsing and dust suppression applications for industry. Their tangential flow design is vaneless, which creates wide open internal features to resist clogging while producing a uniform distribution in a round pattern with medium to large droplets. Their right-angle design is compact and operates up to 100 PSIG liquid pressure. FullStream cone nozzles work well with liquids containing particulate.

With FullStream nozzles, the liquid is supplied into the body of the nozzle creating a swirling action within a vortex chamber. This vortex produces the spray pattern when the machined nozzle breaks the liquid surface tension as it exits the orifice and into a controlled spray angle.

Stainless steel construction of liquid atomizing nozzles adds to their durability and corrosion resistance. FullStream nozzles are CE compliant and available in a variety of flow rates. They complement EXAIR’s large line of 1/8, 1/4 and 1/2 NPT Air Atomizing and No Drip Air Atomizing Spray nozzles. Models come with our 5 year Built to Last Warranty. Price starts at $65.