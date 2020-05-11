Mary's Gone Crackers donates over 100 cases of snacks to local organizations and frontline COVID-19 workers

Mary's Gone Crackers—a line of gluten free, non-GMO, organic and plant-based snacks—has donated over 100 cases of crackers to the underserved Reno community and frontline COVID-19 workers. The donation was received by City Ministries in Nevada, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in California, Yale New Haven Hospital in Connecticut, and several healthcare workers nationwide.

“Our mission is to give back to our local community and COVID-19 frontliners who have put themselves at great risk to protect us all,” said Mary's Gone Crackers chairman, Tetsuya Fujisaki. “We hope our donations can provide hope and fuel as we all endure challenging times.”

City Ministries is dedicated to providing the underserved, local community with necessary food and cleaning items. Through their own efforts and partnerships with several charitable organizations—including NVHOPES, Awaken, Dream Center of Carson City, Domestic Violence Center, Reno Housing Authority, Paiute Tribe Community on Pyramid Lake, and various outreach groups feeding the homeless—City Ministries provides basic essential items to keep pantries stocked as individuals become reestablished in stable homes.

“We are truly humbled by the overwhelming level of support we have received,” said City Ministries outreach coordinator, Laura Peffer. “Each act of service takes us one step closer to helping someone in our community. We cannot thank Mary’s Gone Crackers enough for their support.”

An additional eight cases of crackers will be donated to frontline residents at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and Yale New Haven Hospital for critical care doctors who are staying in hotels to protect their families and elder relatives. Through a partnership with Showplace HQ, Mary’s will also contribute several more boxes to Airbnb hosts nationwide accommodating COVID-19 healthcare workers.

Mary’s donation efforts will continue over the coming weeks with plans to engage in related donor partnerships. To learn more, visit https://www.marysgonecrackers.com/ or follow them on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.