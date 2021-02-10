Company: Cotton Blues Cheesecakes

Website: https://cottonblues.com/cheesecake/

Introduced: February 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $65.00

Product Snapshot: Cotton Blues Cheesecakes recently released its Sweet Potato flavor nationwide for everyone to enjoy via Goldbelly for $65. Cotton Blues Sweet Potato flavor was originally available at Cotton Blues restaurant for customers to enjoy during the fall season. With such popular demand, Cotton Blues Cheesecake wanted to offer this sweet and savory treat to all fans for a limited time

Handcrafted and swirled with love by Pastry Chef Shaun Davis, this limited edition flavor will melt your taste buds away with its fluffy, rich-filled cream cheese and crumbly honey graham crust, combined with sweet potato purée spices, vanilla extract, sour cream, butter and more.

To date, Cotton Blues Cheesecake has expanded across seven states in grocery stores including Rouses, Homeland Stores and Kroger, and with even sweeter news—an entirely new makeover, with plans to hit retail shelves at participating Cotton Blues Cheesecakes grocers soon!