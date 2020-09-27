Company: McKee Foods

Website: www.littledebbie.com

Introduced: September 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.19

Product Snapshot: This fall, McKee Foods is launching new Little Debbie Apple Cinnamon Mini Donuts! Apple Cinnamon Mini Donuts are the perfect choice for those looking to dive into the tastes of fall and want to do so with their favorite trusted brand.

Each doughnut combines bright apple flavors with the comforting taste and aroma of cinnamon. The experience is then wrapped up in a convenient, resealable bag featuring cute and cozy forest creatures in scarves!

“We have so many fun new mini donuts coming out to help celebrate every season,” said Jill Sito, graphic designer. “It has been so exciting working on the designs of these items, starting with Mini Panda Donuts this summer. Moving into fall, I can’t think of a better way to celebrate than a cinnamon apple festival with woodland critters! The bright yellow foliage, basket of apples and delectable-looking donut make me ready for fall. I can almost smell the cinnamon!”

Little Debbie product manager, Erica Harrison, had this to say about the first time she tried Apple Cinnamon Mini Donuts:

“Every season comes with positive changes, but fall is my absolute favorite! Apple Cinnamon Mini Donuts encompass all there is to look forward to when the heat of summer subsides and you step out to crisp mornings, trees laden with pops of colorful leaves, warm spiced smells drifting in from the kitchen and the comfort of layering up under a fluffy scarf. When I opened my first bag, I longed for cooler weather and a reason to cozy up on the front porch with these donuts and a hot cup of coffee!”

By providing the second in a line of seasonal donut varieties with a suggested retail price of $2.19, the Little Debbie brand adds fun and assortment to consumers’ seasonal snacking! Be on the lookout for other fun flavors to follow throughout the year.