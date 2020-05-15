Company: Mama Geraldine's

Website: www.mamageraldines.com

Introduced: 2019

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.99-$4.99 (4.5-oz. SRP); $1.65-$1.99 (single-serve); $4.35-$5.35 (4-packs)

Product Snapshot: Mama Geraldine’s Cheese Straws launched a brand refresh in 2019, establishing its 20 year old beloved savory snack as an “on-trend emerging brand,” with 5 grams of protein and 0 sugars, loaded with flavor.

New flavors include: