Mama Geraldine's Cheese Straws
May 15, 2020
Company: Mama Geraldine's
Website: www.mamageraldines.com
Introduced: 2019
Distribution: National
Suggested Retail Price: $3.99-$4.99 (4.5-oz. SRP); $1.65-$1.99 (single-serve); $4.35-$5.35 (4-packs)
Product Snapshot: Mama Geraldine’s Cheese Straws launched a brand refresh in 2019, establishing its 20 year old beloved savory snack as an “on-trend emerging brand,” with 5 grams of protein and 0 sugars, loaded with flavor.
New flavors include:
- Mama Geraldine’s Pimento Cheese Straws.
- Mama Geraldine’s Single Serve packs in 2019.
- Mama Geraldine’s Gluten Free Line extension:
- Mama Geraldine’s GF Aged Cheddar, GF Parmesan Herb and GF Pimento Cheese Straws
