Mama Geraldine's Cheese Straws

May 15, 2020
Company: Mama Geraldine's

Websitewww.mamageraldines.com

Introduced: 2019

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.99-$4.99 (4.5-oz. SRP); $1.65-$1.99 (single-serve); $4.35-$5.35 (4-packs)

Product Snapshot: Mama Geraldine’s Cheese Straws launched a brand refresh in 2019, establishing its 20 year old beloved savory snack as an “on-trend emerging brand,” with 5 grams of protein and 0 sugars, loaded with flavor.

New flavors include:  

  • Mama Geraldine’s Pimento Cheese Straws.
  • Mama Geraldine’s Single Serve packs in 2019.
  • Mama Geraldine’s Gluten Free Line extension:
  • Mama Geraldine’s GF Aged Cheddar, GF Parmesan Herb and GF Pimento Cheese Straws

