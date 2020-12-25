Company: Mama Geraldine's

Websitewww.mamageraldines.com

Introduced: January 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $1.99

Product Snapshot: Mama Geraldine’s Single Serve Cheese Straws contain gourmet “on the go” savory cheese straws in 1-oz. single serve packs.  Baked with 50 percent 12-month Wisconsin Aged Cheddar. “On Trend” snacking with 5 grams of protein and 0 sugar in each pack.