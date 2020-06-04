Increased payload and wider reach: Sidel's M version of CoboAccess Pal answers growing cobotic palletizing needs

Company: Sidel

Website: www.sidel.com/en

Equipment Snapshot: The trend to reduce End-of-Line production cost in low-speed lines by replacing manual palletizing operations with compact and user-friendly cobotic palletizers continues to rise—especially due to the very fast Return on Investment of these solutions. Nevertheless, the spread of this still rather new automation technology has often been limited by its payload capability and working envelope. But today, Sidel launch an extension to their CoboAccess Pal cobotic palletizing range featuring the highest case payload on the market in its category.

The new M version of Sidel’s cobotic palletizer features a Yaskawa HC20, allowing for a case payload of up to 14 kg with a very significant reach of 1,700 mm—thus addressing the two most sought after factors for palletizing. “Sidel are the first in Europe to embed the Yaskawa HC20 for palletizing tasks. With the CoboAccess Pal M version, we can now answer a wider scope of palletizing needs within the Food, Home and Personal Care segments,” says Florian Marlot, product manager for the CoboAccess_Pal platform at Sidel.

Reaching any expected pallet height up to 1,900 mm and speeds up to 6 cycles per minute, the equipment still allows for free and safe interactions between the operators and the fenceless cell. Florian Marlot explains: “Cobotics is an increasingly crucial asset in End-of-Line operations. It reduces End-of-Line production cost while improving the operators’ working conditions, freeing them from the very strenuous manual palletizing tasks.”

Delivering maximum performance on a reduced overall footprint, CoboAccess Pal M version maintains the best attributes of Sidel’s established cobotic palletizing range. It still includes its proven industrial automation platform based on PC and PLC, guaranteeing high machine reliability and fast machine re-start after stoppages. Moreover, the intuitive HMI offers a user-friendly experience. Also, PalDesigner, which has been used on the market to this end for many years across various Sidel palletizing solutions, allows for an autonomous new format and pallet pattern creation.

“Almost two years after the initial launch of the S version and with more than 50 installed units, this latest expansion of our portfolio is perfectly completing our range of cobotic palletizers to answer any type of need,” concludes Florian Marlot.