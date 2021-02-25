Company: Sidel

Website: www.sidel.com/en

Equipment Snapshot: Sidel has launched a new Cermex WB47 case packer, expanding its WB wrap-around range to handle not only the wrap-around blank family, but also American cases (RSC and HSC). Additionally, the upgraded WB platform ensures enhanced flexibility with shorter changeover times. In 45 years, Sidel has installed more than 8,000 packers, including 1,000 wrap-around machines. More than 130 units of the best-seller Cermex WB46 and the new Cermex WB47 have already been manufactured in four years.

The current market situation demands greater adaptability of equipment that is capable of handling various combinations of primary and secondary packaging grouped in many batch sizes and configurations. Moreover, production runs are becoming shorter, and therefore high flexibility with reduced downtime and fast, easy and repeatable changeovers for case packing are essential. Meeting the various requirements of supermarkets, discount stores, online retailers and more, the Cermex WB packing platform is truly unique for the Food, Home and Personal Care (FHPC) markets.

“The Cermex WB’s case-packing range is able to handle a great variety of primary and secondary packaging types, including complete wrap-around blanks, trays, trays with ledges, two-piece packaging (tray plus lid), and provide Shelf-Ready Packaging (SRP) and easy-to-open functionalities. With the Cermex WB47, Sidel extends the flexibility and adaptability of the solution even more,” said Didier Saussereau, packing product manager at Sidel. The new case packer makes it possible to run RSC and half slotted cases (HSC) with an increased speed of 22 cases per minute compared to 15 cases per minute with the traditional RSC case-packing range. Moreover, the wrap-around version can run at up to 30 blanks per minute. Thus, if some brand owners are still operating today with RSC cases, choosing a WB47 still allows them to switch easily in the future to wrap-around blanks, thanks to this common platform and a simple upgrade kit. Additionally, the WB case-packing platform can perform “easy-to-operate” up to fully automatic changeovers, thus reducing downtime when changing products, packaging, batch sizes or configurations. The average time for the changeover is five minutes, depending on the version.

For those manufacturers who already have Cermex WB46 machines in their workshop, the new Cermex WB47 will not only widen their secondary packaging options but will also maintain consistency of case-packing assets, with operators and maintenance staff easily trained, while optimizing spare parts management. “This was the case with two global brand owners who were satisfied with their well-known, proven and reliable Cermex WB46 solutions and decided to acquire the new WB47 to complete their packaging options,” concluded Didier.

Sidel designs and manufactures packing solutions for any secondary corrugated packaging. In 45 years, Sidel has installed 8,000 packers worldwide, including 1,000 wrap-around machines. Thanks to various infeed and collation systems adapted to the primary packaging types, more than 130 Cermex WB units have been sold with different configurations for different market category needs since 2017. Furthermore, Sidel’s dedicated packing site in Corcelles-lès-Cîteaux (France), where the WB platform is manufactured, received the official “Vitrine Industrie du Futur” award in 2020. This prize recognises the implementation of Industry 4.0 initiatives with new technologies, such as robotics, cobotics, mechatronics, virtual commissioning, connected machines and digital twins. “Alliance Industrie du Futur” (AIF) also appreciated the site’s ambition regarding eco-design and its strategy for training and talent recruitment, including the co-creation of a robotics school.