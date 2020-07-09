David O'Keefe named director of sales for EDL Packaging Innovation

EDL Packaging, A Massman Company, announced that David O’Keefe has been named director of sales at the Green Bay, Wisconsin location.

“David is a true professional with high integrity, a strong cultural fit and an extensive background in the packaging industry that will help grow EDL and the broader Massman product lines,” said Greg Gorski, vice president and general manager of EDL Packaging. “David has a background of domestic and international sales leadership experience with PMMI affiliated companies, manufacturing process and packaging equipment as well as a strong background in food, beverage, and chemical industries. He routinely interfaces with notable global brands which will bring a depth of knowledge and many strong relationships throughout the industry.”

In his new role, David will be responsible for leading the EDL sales team, and managing key EDL Packaging client relationships. With Massman complementary product lines, EDL also anticipates David positioning the company for continued growth by providing broader and more complete solutions to its customers.

David brings nearly thirty years of experience to his new role at EDL Packaging. Within the PMMI organization, David is an active member of the Global Marketing Committee. He is also active within several other industry organizations including the Association of Dressings and Sauces, Peanut Tree Nut Processor Association, Midwest Aerosol Association, and Household and Commercial Products Association. David resides in Northeast Wisconsin along with his wife, Tamra and enjoy home projects and traveling.

EDL Packaging, A Massman Company, is a leading full-service design and manufacturing facility specializing in shrink wrapping and shrink bundling packaging equipment based in Green Bay, Wisconsin. EDL has a strong reputation as a premier brand in the packaging industry by providing high quality, innovative, tailored packaging solutions.