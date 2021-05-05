AAK, one of the world’s manufacturers of value-adding specialty vegetable fats and oils, is pleased to announce that Dr. Jeffrey Fine has re-joined AAK’s team as senior director, customer innovation for the U.S. and Canada. After serving as a consultant since October 2019, Dr. Fine will lead AAK’s Customer Innovation organization for the U.S. region.

Dr. Fine previously worked with the AAK U.S. organization from 2004-2016 and established the U.S. R&D function, which has now evolved to become the Customer Innovation organization for the U.S. region. His initial accomplishments for AAK included: set up of laboratory-scale oil modifications processes and procedures in Port Newark and development of the first margarine hardstocks for AAK's U.S. bakery business. Dr. Fine also led the research and development efforts on strategic growth-focused segments, infant nutrition and candles. He launched the first "mitigated" products for infant nutrition in the U.S. and collaborated with the wax team responsible for the improved quality and reliability of vegetable wax for AAK’s newly emerging candle business.

Dr. Fine’s career spans more than thirty years as a well-known expert in fats & oils, as well as research and development within the food industry. He possesses his PhD in Biochemistry from Ohio State University and has held leadership positions at major CPG companies, as well as many industrial fats and oils R&D groups. Over the years, Dr. Fine has forged strong scientific ties with key AAK customers and is a notable contributor and award-winning speaker within the fats and oils industry. He has been a recurring speaker at the Texas A&M University Margarine and Shortening Short Course and the Danisco Margarine and Shortening Short Course. Recently, he presented “Fat-Based Confectionery Fillings” at the PMCA Production Conference, for the “Beyond the Basics – Centers for Chocolates: Almost Everything You Need to Know” session.

“AAK is honored to have someone of Dr. Fine's caliber rejoin our leadership team,” said Octavio Díaz de León Carrillo, president AAK USA and North Latin America. “Dr. Fine will help guide the U.S. Customer Innovation organization and Making Better Innovation Happen.”

Find out more about AAK’s latest co-development solutions by visiting www.aak.com.