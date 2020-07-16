The Popcorn Factory Tins With Pop Mermaid and Cards with Pop Mermaid

Company: 1-800-FLOWERS

Website: www.thepopcornfactory.com

Introduced: July 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $9.99 (cards), $29.99 (tins)

Product Snapshot: The Popcorn Factory recently launched Tins with Pop Mermaid, and Cards With Pop Mermaid.

Tins With Pop, an exclusive line of giftable greetings from The Popcorn Factory, is the perfect way to connect with family, friends and loved ones for any occasion. This sea-goddess-inspired tin, packed with 28 cups of butter, cheese and caramel popcorn, is a colorful way to show you care. SRP is $29.99, and free ground shipping with promotion code WITHPOP.

When words simply are not enough, send Cards With Pop. This mermaid design comes with a bag of Caramel Popcorn to share a message with an extra “pop!”. SRP is $9.99, and free ground shipping with promotion code WITHPOP.