The Popcorn Factory Tins With Pop United We Stand, and Cards With Pop Stars and Stripes Forever
Company: 1-800-FLOWERS
Website: www.thepopcornfactory.com
Introduced: June 2020
Distribution: National
Suggested Retail Price: $9.99-$29.99
Product Snapshot: Tins With Pop—an exclusive line of giftable greetings from The Popcorn Factory—is the perfect way to connect with family, friends and loved ones for any occasion. This United We Stand tin, packed with 28 cups of butter, cheese and caramel popcorn, is a special way to show your patriotic pride. SRP is $29.99; free ground shipping with promotion code WITHPOP.
When words simply are not enough, send Cards With Pop. This patriotic and festive design comes with a bag of Caramel Popcorn to share a message with an extra “pop!”. SRP is $9.99; free ground shipping with promotion code WITHPOP.
