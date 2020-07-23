Company: Eastern Standard Provisions Co.

Website: esprovisions.com

Introduced: July 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $24.99-$44.99

Product Snapshot: The Let's Get Saucy Gourmet Soft Pretzel Pack comes with one of two new mustards—the Maui Onion Mustard, which offers the perfect blend of sweetness and spices, or the new Truffle Mustard, which is made in partnership with Sabatino Truffles and offers both a light heat and the luxurious flavor of black truffle.

The Let's Get Saucy Gourmet Soft Pretzel Pack includes:

(2) Wheelhouse hand-twisted gourmet soft pretzels

(1) bag of gourmet Pretzel Bites

(1) jar of the mustard of your choice (4 oz.)

(1) Medium grain pretzel salt pack

(2) Collectible "Let's Get Saucy" stickers – one on the outside of the box and a second one inside the box

Customers have the option of the Truffle Mustard or Truffle Hot Sauce as part of the new “Let’s Get Saucy” Gift Box priced at $27.99. Eastern Standard’s Maui Onion Mustard is also available as part of the “Let’s Get Saucy” Gift Box for $24.99. But, if customers are feeling extra saucy, they can certainly opt-in for all three sauces for $44.99.