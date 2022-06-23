Company: Eastern Standard Provisions Co.

Website: esprovisions.com

Introduced: June 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $39.99

Product Snapshot: Two well-known Boston brands have announced a partnership "for good." Artisanal snack food company Eastern Standard Provisions and Life is Good, the lifestyle and apparel brand, are introducing the new Life is Good Kids Foundation Sprinkle Good Vibes Box.

The Life is Good Kids Foundation Sprinkle Good Vibes Box is available for $39.99, with $10 from every box sold going directly to the Life is Good Kids Foundation, which is positively impacting more than one million kids in need every year.

"We are deeply grateful for this new partnership," shared Steve Gross, founder and chief playmaker for the Life is Good Kids Foundation. "Our Playmaker Program provides frontline childcare professionals—working with our nation’s most vulnerable children—with training and tools that support them in their heroic efforts to build healing relationships that protect and insulate children from the long-term effects of toxic stress and trauma. The Sprinkle Good Vibes gift box is simply the most delicious way for people to help.”

The Life is Good Kids Foundation Sprinkle Good Vibes Box includes:

(2) Wheelhouse Signature Soft Pretzels

(2) Bags of One-Timer Soft Pretzel Bites

(1) Package French Toast Sugar

(1) Package Classic Pretzel Salt

(1) Limited Edition Eastern Standard Provisions & Life is Good Tumbler

(2) "Sprinkle Good Vibes" Collectible Stickers (1 on the outside of the box)

The connection between these two iconic Boston brands runs deep: it's a true partnership between like-minded companies and people with a longstanding shared passion. The founders of both brands grew up together in Needham, Massachusetts.

"I've known Bert and John Jacobs—the co-founders of Life is Good—for almost my whole life," said Mark Dimond, co-founder/CRO, Eastern Standard Provisions. “Maybe that's why this partnership feels extra special to our team. We're hopeful this box collaboration will make an extraordinary impact on many children going through difficult times. We have the utmost respect for what Steve and Life is Good are doing, and I am proud to now call them friends and business partners."