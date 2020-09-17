Company: Eastern Standard Provisions Co.

Website: esprovisions.com

Introduced: September 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $29.99

Product Snapshot: The official Oktoberfest celebration in Germany might be cancelled this year, but Eastern Standard Provisions can bring the taste of Oktoberfest right into your home with its special Oktoberfest Gift Box.

Since Eastern Standard Provisions first started selling its hand-twisted pretzels in early 2019, the company has experienced tremendous growth, even during the pandemic. With more people staying at home and looking for delicious comfort foods to keep on hand, online customers can’t get enough of these melt-in-your-mouth pretzels. The pretzels, along with the company’s signature flavored salts and artisanal sauces, get shipped fresh directly to your door. The heat-and-eat pretzels also come individually wrapped, making them super easy to freeze and enjoy later. The Oktoberfest will be available for $29.99 on esprovisions.com beginning on September 12.