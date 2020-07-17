Cleveland company, Whoa Dough, now available at area Whole Foods

Company: Whoa Dough

Website: www.whoadough.com

Introduced: July 2020

Distribution: Regional

Suggested Retail Price: $2.49

Product Snapshot: Whoa Dough has launched three of their most loved cookie dough bars at the Whole Foods in Rocky River and Orange Village (Pinecrest). The expansion is a part of Whoa Dough’s goal to be sold nationwide while still keeping strong local ties to the Cleveland area. The flavors available at Whole Foods are Sprinkle Sugar Cookie Dough, Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, and the classic Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough which can be found in the refrigerated section.

Whoa Dough is a line of on-the-go cookie dough bars using only 9 ingredients that are Certified Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free, Plant-Based, OU Kosher, and Non-GMO Project Verified. “Real Cookie Dough Bars. Real Ingredients.” The colorful packaging in shades of light blue, orange, and pink makes it easy to find on the shelf. The bars can be enjoyed chilled, on-the-go, or baked at 350 degrees for 3-5 minutes.

“Whoa Dough was created with the idea that health is all about balance. With that in mind, we created an indulgence that rewards those who work hard to live a healthy lifestyle,”said Todd Goldstein, founder of Whoa Dough. “The bars are an ideal match for the product lines at Whole Foods and we look forward to expanding into additional regions throughout the country.”