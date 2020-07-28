Duravant LLC (“Duravant”), a global engineered equipment and automation solutions provider to the food processing, packaging and material handling sectors, has announced the appointment of Cory Hypes to the position of vice president and general manager of integrated solutions.

”We are very pleased to welcome Cory to Duravant,” said Chuck Adams, chief commercial officer of Duravant. “Cory will be responsible for developing and implementing a strategy to advance our integrated solutions capabilities in order to provide even more differentiated value to our partners and end user customers.”

Cory brings over 25 years of experience in integrated solutions across a variety of sales and commercial leadership roles. Most recently, Cory was Owner and President of OPTIMUS Automation, a provider of automated warehouse solutions, which he founded in 2016. Prior to OPTIMUS Automation, Cory held executive positions at Power Automation Systems (PAS) and Intelligrated, and started his career at Dematic.

“I am very excited to join the Duravant team,” said Hypes. “I look forward to providing partners and end user customers with solutions to improve the efficiency of production facilities, warehouses and distribution centers. Leveraging my experience and relationships along with the strength of Duravant and its operating companies will yield great results for those we serve.”

Cory holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from Providence College in Providence, RI.