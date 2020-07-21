The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) has published their most recent COVID-19 Impact report.

This week’s report shows that various market developments resulted in improved sales growth for many departments during the second week of July versus year ago, including total store (+10.7 percent), total center store (+12.9 percent) and the fresh perimeter (+12.0 percent). Natural cheese is the largest dairy category with sales of $287 million. Sales gains for random weight, non-UPC deli meat increased to +9.2 percent. Deli prepared food sales continued to recover from March and April when sales were down more than 40 percent versus last year’s levels. Four areas in the fresh bakery saw sales gains, including cakes, cookies, bread and croissants.

Access IDDBA’s full report here.

Review previous COVID-19 Impact reports and webinars here.