The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) has released their weekly COVID-19 Impact report.

This week’s report shares that center store edibles outperformed total store, up 17.8 percent versus the same week year ago. This was slightly higher than the total fresh perimeter (+13.2 percent). Natural cheese is the largest dairy category with sales of $297 million. Sales gains for random weight, non-UPC deli meat increased to +9.5 percent, which was well ahead of the 8.1 percent increase for pre-packaged lunch meat from the refrigerated area. Four areas in the fresh bakery saw sales gains, including cakes, cookies, bread and croissants.

Access IDDBA’s full report here.

Review IDDBA’s previous COVID-19 Impact reports and webinars here.