Hostess Brands, LLC (“Hostess Brands”) is voluntarily recalling certain Hostess® Raspberry Zingers because the product may develop mold prior to the best by date.

This recall applies to the following Raspberry Zinger products:

Product Item UPC Batch Best By Date Hostess Raspberry Zingers (Multi-Pack fresh) 888109110604 H061224000 08/26/2020 H061324000 08/27/2020 H061424000 08/28/2020 H061524000 08/29/2020 Hostess Raspberry Zingers (Multi-Pack frozen) 888109110604 H061524000 Hostess Raspberry Zingers (Single-Serve fresh) 888109010089 H061224000 08/26/2020 H061324000 08/27/2020 H061424000 08/28/2020 Hostess Raspberry Zingers (Single-Serve frozen) 888109010089 H061424000 H061524000 Hostess Raspberry Zingers (Single-Serve grocery 3 count) 888109010089 H061224000 8/26/2020



The products were sold to mass merchandisers, grocery stores, distributors, dollar and discount stores, and convenience stores throughout the United States.

Consumers who have purchased the affected product are urged to discontinue consumption and contact the place of purchase about returning them for a full refund.

This recall does not affect any other Hostess Brands products.

Consumers with questions may contact 1-800-483-7253 Monday through Friday from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm Central Time.