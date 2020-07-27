Hostess Brands, LLC (“Hostess Brands”) is voluntarily recalling certain Hostess® Raspberry Zingers because the product may develop mold prior to the best by date.
This recall applies to the following Raspberry Zinger products:
|Product
|Item UPC
|Batch
|Best By Date
|Hostess Raspberry Zingers (Multi-Pack fresh)
|888109110604
|H061224000
|08/26/2020
|H061324000
|08/27/2020
|H061424000
|08/28/2020
|H061524000
|08/29/2020
|Hostess Raspberry Zingers (Multi-Pack frozen)
|888109110604
|H061524000
|Hostess Raspberry Zingers (Single-Serve fresh)
|888109010089
|H061224000
|08/26/2020
|H061324000
|08/27/2020
|H061424000
|08/28/2020
|Hostess Raspberry Zingers (Single-Serve frozen)
|888109010089
|H061424000
|H061524000
|Hostess Raspberry Zingers (Single-Serve grocery 3 count)
|888109010089
|H061224000
|8/26/2020
The products were sold to mass merchandisers, grocery stores, distributors, dollar and discount stores, and convenience stores throughout the United States.
Consumers who have purchased the affected product are urged to discontinue consumption and contact the place of purchase about returning them for a full refund.
This recall does not affect any other Hostess Brands products.
Consumers with questions may contact 1-800-483-7253 Monday through Friday from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm Central Time.