Company: Stryve Beef Biltong

Website: https://stryve.com/collections/online-products/products/grass-fed-original-sliced-biltong

Introduced: July 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $7.99

Product Snapshot: Grass fed beef. 16g Protein. No Additives. Whoa. Sweet without the sugar—0g Sugar, 0g Carbs, 100 percent Guilt-Free. No hormones, no antibiotics, no MSG, no nitrates, and no preservatives. Diet-friendly, gluten-free, dairy-free, junk-free.

Flavors include Spicy Peri Peri, Hickory, and Original, and 2-oz. bags retail for $7.99